- Fixed Uncapped FPS physics issues and it has returned to Settings->Display.
- Fixed Chandlo getting stuck in final phase of Melon Boss.
- Improved Daddy Cakelegs candle lighting.
- Restored speed run path.
- Fixed Cheddorb spawning during boss replay.
- macOS: Removed unused dynalibs from app package contents.
Bugsnax update for 3 May 2022
Update 2.0.64483 (5/3/2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
