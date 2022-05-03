 Skip to content

Bugsnax update for 3 May 2022

Update 2.0.64483 (5/3/2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Uncapped FPS physics issues and it has returned to Settings->Display.
  • Fixed Chandlo getting stuck in final phase of Melon Boss.
  • Improved Daddy Cakelegs candle lighting.
  • Restored speed run path.
  • Fixed Cheddorb spawning during boss replay.
  • macOS: Removed unused dynalibs from app package contents.

