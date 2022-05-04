 Skip to content

Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 4 May 2022

Version 1.0.9 Now Available

Build 8672615

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UX improvements to the Crafthall: The ability to view currently equipped weapon parts, and the ability to immediately equip a crafted weapon part.
  • UX improvement to enemy spawns: Selecting an enemy portrait during its spawn message will recenter the camera on its spawn location.
  • Fixed an issue that caused base items to be rewarded after already obtaining the upgraded version.
  • Fixed an issue that caused certain items to become unobtainable.
  • New language content added.
  • Various other bug fixes and improvements.

