- UX improvements to the Crafthall: The ability to view currently equipped weapon parts, and the ability to immediately equip a crafted weapon part.
- UX improvement to enemy spawns: Selecting an enemy portrait during its spawn message will recenter the camera on its spawn location.
- Fixed an issue that caused base items to be rewarded after already obtaining the upgraded version.
- Fixed an issue that caused certain items to become unobtainable.
- New language content added.
- Various other bug fixes and improvements.
Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 4 May 2022
Version 1.0.9 Now Available
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update