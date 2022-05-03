Beta 0.8.5f Release and Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug which resulted in your character being locked to an idle pose when trying to both move and use an ability that was on cooldown close to the end of an ability animation.
Changes
- The ward gain effect for Ashes of Mortality can now have a 13%-19% chance to proc (from a static roll of 6%), grants 2 ward per ignite or damned stack on the target (from 2 to 3), and now also has a 1 second cooldown.
- If you have two Ashes of Mortality equipped the proc chances for the ward gain effect are added together, but the amount of ward gained is not (this was previously the other way around).
- Monolith Echoes now always contain at least one enemy type that has medium to large packs. This should reduce the potential to have echoes with particularly low enemy density.
- Enemies that lose aggro can go slightly further from their original position before losing aggro.
Changed files in this update