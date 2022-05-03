The Wrock (the big guy in the dungeons) attacks and can be damaged and killed
Temporary fix for armor duping bug: Players will no longer get blocks when removing from crafted weapons/armor
Fixed bug where aiming gun/slingshot was off when shooting around drops
Dungeon exit can be moved in dungeon builder
Some changes to figure out why movement bugs occur (if you experience issues with movement hit the
key (above tab) and then press the comma key) Some changes to figure out why grass isn't working (temporary fix: press (above tab) key then the quote key)
Skullborn Playtest update for 3 May 2022
v0.0.43
