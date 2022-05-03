 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Skullborn Playtest update for 3 May 2022

v0.0.43

Share · View all patches · Build 8672465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Wrock (the big guy in the dungeons) attacks and can be damaged and killed
Temporary fix for armor duping bug: Players will no longer get blocks when removing from crafted weapons/armor
Fixed bug where aiming gun/slingshot was off when shooting around drops
Dungeon exit can be moved in dungeon builder
Some changes to figure out why movement bugs occur (if you experience issues with movement hit the key (above tab) and then press the comma key) Some changes to figure out why grass isn't working (temporary fix: press (above tab) key then the quote key)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1843721
  • Loading history…
Depot 1843722
  • Loading history…
Depot 1843723
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.