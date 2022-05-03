- Tokens can now be locked. This locks them into their position and prevents them from being clicked on. Select the token with a mouse drag to remove the lock.
- Tokens can now be hidden. This allows for tokens to be invisible to other players for any reason.
- Tokens can now have their token bases hidden. This is beneficial if tokens are being used for environment props or have their own 3D bases.
GATE update for 3 May 2022
Patch Notes for 5/03/2022
