GATE update for 3 May 2022

Patch Notes for 5/03/2022

Patch Notes for Build 8672359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tokens can now be locked. This locks them into their position and prevents them from being clicked on. Select the token with a mouse drag to remove the lock.
  • Tokens can now be hidden. This allows for tokens to be invisible to other players for any reason.
  • Tokens can now have their token bases hidden. This is beneficial if tokens are being used for environment props or have their own 3D bases.
