The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 3 May 2022

Updates for v0.7.20

Build 8672188

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! This is quite a large update for today. Here are the major notes:

  • The LAWD drone can now be piloted in 3rd person.
  • Added an intro cinematic to set the tone.
  • Added new settings options: showing/hiding HUD, Icons, and Anti-Aliasing.
  • Updated game to work better with a controller.
  • Added more instructions and helpers.
  • Updated how Biotraces and Triangulation points work.
  • Added more Biotraces and characters.
  • Updated the crime scene look and feel.
  • Added support to climb up ledges.
  • Fixed walking/running and the drifting that sometimes happens.
  • Added player picture image puzzles.
  • Updated artist area to be more interactive.
  • Updated look of player hands so it works in any scenario.
  • Lots of bug fixes with the notebook, player, phones, drone, etc.
  • Added more personal picture content for the characters.
  • Fixed a bunch of sounds.
  • Added custom occlusion (still in progress).
  • And so much more!

Thanks for playing!

All the best,

Larry

