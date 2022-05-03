Updates for v0.7.20

Hello there! This is quite a large update for today. Here are the major notes:
- The LAWD drone can now be piloted in 3rd person.
- Added an intro cinematic to set the tone.
- Added new settings options: showing/hiding HUD, Icons, and Anti-Aliasing.
- Updated game to work better with a controller.
- Added more instructions and helpers.
- Updated how Biotraces and Triangulation points work.
- Added more Biotraces and characters.
- Updated the crime scene look and feel.
- Added support to climb up ledges.
- Fixed walking/running and the drifting that sometimes happens.
- Added player picture image puzzles.
- Updated artist area to be more interactive.
- Updated look of player hands so it works in any scenario.
- Lots of bug fixes with the notebook, player, phones, drone, etc.
- Added more personal picture content for the characters.
- Fixed a bunch of sounds.
- Added custom occlusion (still in progress).
- And so much more!
Thanks for playing!
All the best,
Larry
Changed files in this update