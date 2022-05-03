Version 0.7.1.206
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.206)
- Improvements
- added new airliners icons
- add ATC Tower animations
- add HighTower90
- increased hiding roof distance
- changed terminal roof visual
- setup treatment facilities loop animation
- setup AgentCar-2000 and LiftTruckSmall-2000
- setup proper agents for AgentCar-1940, AgentCar-1960
- Bug fixes
- fixed loss of research officers even if they have another office building to move to
- fixed that researches sometimes worked at nighttime (19:00 - 7:00)
- added missing icon for info panel
- fixed loading to times the same save leads to crash
- fixed passengers removal from queue
- fixed crash when attempting to place some buildings
- fixed bulldozer tool decorations and buildings removing
- fixed a possibility to edit terminal outside the terminal area
- fixed stuck bus problem after gate is closed
Changed depots in 0.7.1.206 branch