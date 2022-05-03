 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 3 May 2022

Version 0.7.1.206

Version 0.7.1.206

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.206)

  • Improvements
  • added new airliners icons
  • add ATC Tower animations
  • add HighTower90
  • increased hiding roof distance
  • changed terminal roof visual
  • setup treatment facilities loop animation
  • setup AgentCar-2000 and LiftTruckSmall-2000
  • setup proper agents for AgentCar-1940, AgentCar-1960
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed loss of research officers even if they have another office building to move to
  • fixed that researches sometimes worked at nighttime (19:00 - 7:00)
  • added missing icon for info panel
  • fixed loading to times the same save leads to crash
  • fixed passengers removal from queue
  • fixed crash when attempting to place some buildings
  • fixed bulldozer tool decorations and buildings removing
  • fixed a possibility to edit terminal outside the terminal area
  • fixed stuck bus problem after gate is closed

Changed depots in 0.7.1.206 branch

