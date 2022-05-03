 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Increlution update for 3 May 2022

May 3rd update

Share · View all patches · Build 8671778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added checkmarks to the automation tab for constructions and explorations that were completed in the current generation, for a slightly easier overview of what your current automations managed to complete
  • Replaced the 25% health check from the safety combat logic with a more accurate alternative, for a few edge-cases where it could cause combat to be lethal when it didn't need to be
  • Resource-jobs are now only triggered to fill-up (last in line within a priority), but no longer specifically trigger when empty (like food jobs still do), unless required by another action
  • When a fail-damage exploration that won't be completable is triggered with safeties off, it now automatically triggers stalling with jobs when it would normally proceed to the next exploration
  • In the save-selection screen that's shown when the local and cloud save are out of sync, new game+ DNA points are now shown as well, if unlocked on either save. For additional clarity on which save is more recent
  • Fixed a rare fatal launch error for saves with particular action-settings queued. Saves that ran into this issue should work again! Apologies for the inconvenience
  • Expanded the Steam Cloud processing logic on launch to tackle a very rare situation where the Steam client could fail to properly provide the Cloud save file to the game. The game now recognizes this, and exits after a warning for manual intervention. Aimed to tackle a rare situation that could result in data-loss
  • Fixed a rare bug where passive jobs could cause automation not to properly reach the queue, if triggered at the exact same time as a passive completion
  • Added a line of text to the launcher to help solving installation file integrity issues for the unlucky few that run into them

Changed files in this update

Depot 1593351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1593352
  • Loading history…
Depot 1593353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.