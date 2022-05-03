- Added checkmarks to the automation tab for constructions and explorations that were completed in the current generation, for a slightly easier overview of what your current automations managed to complete
- Replaced the 25% health check from the safety combat logic with a more accurate alternative, for a few edge-cases where it could cause combat to be lethal when it didn't need to be
- Resource-jobs are now only triggered to fill-up (last in line within a priority), but no longer specifically trigger when empty (like food jobs still do), unless required by another action
- When a fail-damage exploration that won't be completable is triggered with safeties off, it now automatically triggers stalling with jobs when it would normally proceed to the next exploration
- In the save-selection screen that's shown when the local and cloud save are out of sync, new game+ DNA points are now shown as well, if unlocked on either save. For additional clarity on which save is more recent
- Fixed a rare fatal launch error for saves with particular action-settings queued. Saves that ran into this issue should work again! Apologies for the inconvenience
- Expanded the Steam Cloud processing logic on launch to tackle a very rare situation where the Steam client could fail to properly provide the Cloud save file to the game. The game now recognizes this, and exits after a warning for manual intervention. Aimed to tackle a rare situation that could result in data-loss
- Fixed a rare bug where passive jobs could cause automation not to properly reach the queue, if triggered at the exact same time as a passive completion
- Added a line of text to the launcher to help solving installation file integrity issues for the unlucky few that run into them
Increlution update for 3 May 2022
May 3rd update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update