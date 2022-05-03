Comfort and bug fix update:
- Pegasus now land even more gently.
- The Q key (RB Controller) now toggles between jumping and renovating/building.
- Edge removed from logo
- Changed the marker that the player can place on the map.
- More sea creatures distributed.
- At one farm the horse boxes were floating a bit, this has been fixed.
- The Racetracks on Gold quest can now be completed.
- Reworked companion animation of wolf and chicken.
- Fixed collisions where you could walk mid-air on the edge of the map.
- Loading time after using the map is now significantly shorter.
