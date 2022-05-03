 Skip to content

HRD 3 Pegasus Island update for 3 May 2022

Comfort and bug fix update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Comfort and bug fix update:

  • Pegasus now land even more gently.
  • The Q key (RB Controller) now toggles between jumping and renovating/building.
  • Edge removed from logo
  • Changed the marker that the player can place on the map.
  • More sea creatures distributed.
  • At one farm the horse boxes were floating a bit, this has been fixed.
  • The Racetracks on Gold quest can now be completed.
  • Reworked companion animation of wolf and chicken.
  • Fixed collisions where you could walk mid-air on the edge of the map.
  • Loading time after using the map is now significantly shorter.
