---Red---Tether--> update for 3 May 2022

Red Tether Version 1.100 (Hazard Squad)

Red Tether Version 1.100 (Hazard Squad) - 3 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • Added 3 new ships that carry elemental-based upgrades
  • Added 9 additional upgrades to unlock
  • Added a separate hazard storage section to the starting area that houses the new ships
  • Added a new boss to zone 2 that focuses on chem burn attacks
  • Reworked and buffed Unknown Ship Class boss, now revolves around coolant attacks and appears in zone 3
  • In the starting zone, the game now shows the furthest wave you've reached

Changes/Balancing

  • Engine heat is now a separate stat that affects various things like de-freezing, engine overheating and fuel spill ignition
  • Engine Overwrite Kit now increases engine heat by 5% and emission mask reduces it by 10%
  • Speed-crashes now damage tethers (with base tether hp that will destroy them after 3 crashes)
  • Removed speed bonuses from Crash-Saw
  • Docking with H-Kite Assemblies now extinguishes fires
  • Coolant effect wearing off now causes 1s shield delay
  • Added custom shield warning sfx for freeze effects
  • Enemy attack delay from stealth now also affects fighter crafts
  • Emission mask: Targeting delay reduced (1s-->0.5s) but also grants +10 second targeting delay on wave start now
  • Missile launchers are no longer affected by stealth
  • Wire mines are now immune to most status effects
  • Debris is now immune to EMP and electric damage
  • Most ultra attachments are now immune to EMP

Fixes

  • Fixed railgun shot flares not being removed if railgun shots happen to hit a shielded enemy
  • Fixed boss waves still spawning wave hazards
  • Fixed lightning hitting EMP immune hulls showing ~0~ damage instead of RESIST!
  • Fixed Alif Strand not providing intended tether hp bonus
