Red Tether Version 1.100 (Hazard Squad)

New Stuff
- Added 3 new ships that carry elemental-based upgrades
- Added 9 additional upgrades to unlock
- Added a separate hazard storage section to the starting area that houses the new ships
- Added a new boss to zone 2 that focuses on chem burn attacks
- Reworked and buffed Unknown Ship Class boss, now revolves around coolant attacks and appears in zone 3
- In the starting zone, the game now shows the furthest wave you've reached
Changes/Balancing
- Engine heat is now a separate stat that affects various things like de-freezing, engine overheating and fuel spill ignition
- Engine Overwrite Kit now increases engine heat by 5% and emission mask reduces it by 10%
- Speed-crashes now damage tethers (with base tether hp that will destroy them after 3 crashes)
- Removed speed bonuses from Crash-Saw
- Docking with H-Kite Assemblies now extinguishes fires
- Coolant effect wearing off now causes 1s shield delay
- Added custom shield warning sfx for freeze effects
- Enemy attack delay from stealth now also affects fighter crafts
- Emission mask: Targeting delay reduced (1s-->0.5s) but also grants +10 second targeting delay on wave start now
- Missile launchers are no longer affected by stealth
- Wire mines are now immune to most status effects
- Debris is now immune to EMP and electric damage
- Most ultra attachments are now immune to EMP
Fixes
- Fixed railgun shot flares not being removed if railgun shots happen to hit a shielded enemy
- Fixed boss waves still spawning wave hazards
- Fixed lightning hitting EMP immune hulls showing ~0~ damage instead of RESIST!
- Fixed Alif Strand not providing intended tether hp bonus
