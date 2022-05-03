Emergency update for Storage Box bug from V0.4.22

We are very sorry for the serious bug added while fixing the Storage Box bug in the last version.
So this update is mainly to solve this bug problem.
It also includes some new content and functional changes.
Bug fixes
- Rollback the Storage Box bug, and you can not move it away. We will fix it again very soon!
- Fixed a bug that some text on piece of furniture are wrong.
- Fixed a bug that cause you can not get Modified Watering Gourd. Now you can get the Design: Modified Watering Gourd by the Paper Crane when the time is come.
New content
- A new Trade Routes: Yuhua Dock have added in game. It will start by a quest from Li Mengqing. And also there will be some new items.
Optimization
- We have changed the save file structure of the game. You can now create multiple characters to play the game. The save files between characters will not overwrite each other.
Remember to share your thoughts in the comments section and join the 2P Games’ community server to keep in touch with us.
Have a nice day,
YiFang Studios & 2P Games
Changed files in this update