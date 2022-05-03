 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 3 May 2022

Version 1.0.12 Update

Build 8671595

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • The region supervisor of Outer Bailey and Courtyard have swapped.
    The Outer Bailey region supervisor was harder than the Courtyard region supervisor, and I thought it was difficult to improve their pattern quickly.
    So, I'm planning to swap our seats first and then balancing it again later.
    There was also some balance adjustment for them.
  • The passive approach type AI has been improved.
  • After the battle, cool down and charging count of the skill in possession have been improved to reset.
  • After the battle, healing potion's cool down is reset.
  • A bug in some boss patterns has been fixed.
  • A bug have been fixed that becoming too bright in some region In rare case.
<WORKING LIST>
  • Improvement of Vampire quest: Planning
  • Improvement of Fear System: Planning
  • Game Translation Tool: Waiting
  • Game Preferences Helper: Waiting
<KNOWN ISSUES>
  • Infinite loading while change area : Fixing
<NOTICE>
  • After updating the Unity Engine being used for game development to a new version, the game feels somewhat unstable.
    I hope it's just a simple my feels, but if you find any problem, please let me know.
