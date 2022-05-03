Obscurant v1.0.1 - Patch Notes

Changed
- Made it so that movement carries over between levels if the button is still held down.
- Updated Kingdom chase sequence to have a clearer and easier path.
- Improved visibility of Kurtovsk entrance.
- Updated the notebook to maintain the last opened page across levels.
Fixed
- Fixed soft lock that could occur when skipping the first disguise in Kurtovsk.
- Fixed bug where enemies were able to move through walls on rare occasions.
- Fixed bug where player could temporarily avoid scripted deaths.
- Fixed bug where combat disguise indicator would show the wrong disguise number.
- Fixed minor animation bugs with the player character.
- Fixed minor visual layering issues.
- Fixed various minor dialogue issues.
