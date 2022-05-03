 Skip to content

Obscurant update for 3 May 2022

Obscurant v1.0.1 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8671399

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Made it so that movement carries over between levels if the button is still held down.
  • Updated Kingdom chase sequence to have a clearer and easier path.
  • Improved visibility of Kurtovsk entrance.
  • Updated the notebook to maintain the last opened page across levels.

Fixed

  • Fixed soft lock that could occur when skipping the first disguise in Kurtovsk.
  • Fixed bug where enemies were able to move through walls on rare occasions.
  • Fixed bug where player could temporarily avoid scripted deaths.
  • Fixed bug where combat disguise indicator would show the wrong disguise number.
  • Fixed minor animation bugs with the player character.
  • Fixed minor visual layering issues.
  • Fixed various minor dialogue issues.

