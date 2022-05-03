Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.17.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Blocks:
- GeoCorp Left Wing
- GeoCorp Right Wing
- GeoCorp Tail Wing
- GeoCorp Centre Wing
- GeoCorp 8 Blade Propeller
- GeoCorp Jet Engine
- GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #1
- GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #2
- GeoCorp Airplane Cab
- GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #2
- GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #3
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Chinese, Danish, Japanese and German friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- 光轲
- Nichlas Lafrenz
- yukke
- ThePureHD
Changed depots in testing branch