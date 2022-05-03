Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.17.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8670535 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 15:32:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:

GeoCorp Left Wing

GeoCorp Right Wing

GeoCorp Tail Wing

GeoCorp Centre Wing

GeoCorp 8 Blade Propeller

GeoCorp Jet Engine

GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #1

GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #2

GeoCorp Airplane Cab

GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #2

GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #3

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Chinese, Danish, Japanese and German friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: