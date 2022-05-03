 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 3 May 2022

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.17.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Blocks:
  • GeoCorp Left Wing
  • GeoCorp Right Wing
  • GeoCorp Tail Wing
  • GeoCorp Centre Wing
  • GeoCorp 8 Blade Propeller
  • GeoCorp Jet Engine
  • GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #1
  • GeoCorp Landing Gear Wheel #2
  • GeoCorp Airplane Cab
  • GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #2
  • GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block #3
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Chinese, Danish, Japanese and German friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • 光轲
  • Nichlas Lafrenz
  • yukke
  • ThePureHD

Changed depots in testing branch

TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
