Build 1.2.0

Additions
PLAYER SUGGESTED - Added your system time to the settings menu as well as Server time (UTC)
- Added a report for all members of a City when a Barbarian presence is detected in a controlled Town or Stronghold and therefore the location is at risk of being reclaimed
- Added visual indicator to locations on the Empire Map that currently have a barbarian army present within that's reclaiming the location
- Added the option to play cards in succession or to play a single card
PLAYER SUGGESTED - Added a grid texture to the floor when in Fort Designing for improved accuracy
- Added a slew of additional tooltips to Combat and the Tribute Hall
- Added a panel in the Glory screen that displays the victors of the previous Glory Round
- Added additional feedback when successfully purchasing Trajans
Changes
- Removed some of the weaker City Center donation cards (those that offer < 50%) and removed cards that pertain to City Center buildings that are not currently open for play from appearing in Card Packs or being purchased with Card Points
- Occupy City Attack option can now only be used to Relocate a suburb to a new slot. Previously could only be used to Found a new suburb slot
- Stone Circles in Barbarian Towns can now activate and will gain a chance to do so when the location is cleared. Legion presence in the location can negate reactivation
- Redesign to the Tribute Hall. Dramatically simplified the process and UI to make it easier to interact with and to accrue rare resources from
PLAYER SUGGESTED - Minor visual redesign of the Storefront based on player feedback
Fixes
PLAYER REPORTED - Sabotage should now correctly display improvements gained through later research on the Research Panel
PLAYER REPORTED - Imperial Points displayed as rewards from successful Imperial Point raids should now visually match what the attacking player receives
- Resolved Error 850 being triggered when collecting lots of resources in your Suburbs
- Improved the description of Error 314 that's displayed when upgrading a House raises its footprint to such a degree that it no longer fits in its previous location
- Research could complete mid-battle causing inconsistencies between the server and the client resulting in incorrect reports or outcomes (visually), this is now resolved and these instances should dramatically lessen
- Houses that enlarge their footprint could delete mandatory suburb roads, breaking player suburbs. When a house footprint is raised through an upgrade, it's now no longer possible to place it over mandatory suburb roads
- Resolved an issue that could cause sever instability at the change of the Current Political Cause God in the Senate
- General improvement of Quest text for grammar, clarity and typos
PLAYER REPORTED - Fixed an issue that was causing Tavernas to display for a number of buildings in Suburbs and Towns info panels
- General fixes, additions and improvements to German localisation
PLAYER REPORTED - Resolved a crash that could occur when sending a message to the City Praefectus from a Wharves panel
- Fixed an issue that was showing the incorrect prize for Quests in the minimized list
