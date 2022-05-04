 Skip to content

Romans: Age of Caesar update for 4 May 2022

Build 1.2.0

Build 8670391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions
PLAYER SUGGESTED - Added your system time to the settings menu as well as Server time (UTC)

  • Added a report for all members of a City when a Barbarian presence is detected in a controlled Town or Stronghold and therefore the location is at risk of being reclaimed
  • Added visual indicator to locations on the Empire Map that currently have a barbarian army present within that's reclaiming the location
  • Added the option to play cards in succession or to play a single card
    PLAYER SUGGESTED - Added a grid texture to the floor when in Fort Designing for improved accuracy
  • Added a slew of additional tooltips to Combat and the Tribute Hall
  • Added a panel in the Glory screen that displays the victors of the previous Glory Round
  • Added additional feedback when successfully purchasing Trajans

Changes

  • Removed some of the weaker City Center donation cards (those that offer < 50%) and removed cards that pertain to City Center buildings that are not currently open for play from appearing in Card Packs or being purchased with Card Points
  • Occupy City Attack option can now only be used to Relocate a suburb to a new slot. Previously could only be used to Found a new suburb slot
  • Stone Circles in Barbarian Towns can now activate and will gain a chance to do so when the location is cleared. Legion presence in the location can negate reactivation
  • Redesign to the Tribute Hall. Dramatically simplified the process and UI to make it easier to interact with and to accrue rare resources from
    PLAYER SUGGESTED - Minor visual redesign of the Storefront based on player feedback

Fixes
PLAYER REPORTED - Sabotage should now correctly display improvements gained through later research on the Research Panel
PLAYER REPORTED - Imperial Points displayed as rewards from successful Imperial Point raids should now visually match what the attacking player receives

  • Resolved Error 850 being triggered when collecting lots of resources in your Suburbs
  • Improved the description of Error 314 that's displayed when upgrading a House raises its footprint to such a degree that it no longer fits in its previous location
  • Research could complete mid-battle causing inconsistencies between the server and the client resulting in incorrect reports or outcomes (visually), this is now resolved and these instances should dramatically lessen
  • Houses that enlarge their footprint could delete mandatory suburb roads, breaking player suburbs. When a house footprint is raised through an upgrade, it's now no longer possible to place it over mandatory suburb roads
  • Resolved an issue that could cause sever instability at the change of the Current Political Cause God in the Senate
  • General improvement of Quest text for grammar, clarity and typos
    PLAYER REPORTED - Fixed an issue that was causing Tavernas to display for a number of buildings in Suburbs and Towns info panels
  • General fixes, additions and improvements to German localisation
    PLAYER REPORTED - Resolved a crash that could occur when sending a message to the City Praefectus from a Wharves panel
  • Fixed an issue that was showing the incorrect prize for Quests in the minimized list

