Knightfall Patch 5

Hey everyone! Here's a new patch, mostly focused on better performance!
Patch Notes:
- Added a healthbar to your partner's nametag.
- Added shading quality option.
- Increased Performance.
Make sure to verify the integrity of the game files!
Changed files in this update