 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Knightfall: A Daring Journey update for 3 May 2022

Knightfall Patch 5

Share · View all patches · Build 8670375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Here's a new patch, mostly focused on better performance!

Patch Notes:

  • Added a healthbar to your partner's nametag.
  • Added shading quality option.
  • Increased Performance.

Make sure to verify the integrity of the game files!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.