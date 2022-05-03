Patch - 0.1.0.5 - Tutorial Improvements and overall stability

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:
HAMMERS
- After selecting a hammer in your loadout, the selected hammer wouldn't persist after playing a mode. This has now been resolved.
- The hammer could become irretrievable when accidentally distance grabbing a weapon with the main-hand while the hammer is unholstered. This has been resolved.
- Damage dealt by the Soul Taker didn't attribute to score, this has now been patched.
- The Bloodthirster could brick holsters, when holstering while its ability was activated. This was resolved by prohibiting holstering while active.
- Damage dealt by the Lethal Dose ability attributed to the combat bar which leads to unbalanced gameplay. This has now been changed.
STRUCTURES
- Barricades now show the "damage survived" stats correctly in their structure detail window.
- Several issues with the Trench Digger have now been resolved.
- When hitting a goblin, the sharpshooter sometimes registered multiple hits. This has now been fixed to a single hit.
TUTORIAL
- The King had a visual glitch while looking into the sun, this has been fixed.
- Tooltips now have a white border around them increasing their visibility.
- Tooltips now show the color of the structure wheel when asking you to select a structure.
- Tooltips have a new hover behaviour improving their usability.
- Tooltips now highlight the button concerning their action.
- While a tooltip is showing a controller, this controller now draws in front of everything.
- The objective list now shows which objective is active and must be performed before the others.
- The introduction tutorial now has a tooltip pointing you towards the pause screen.
OTHER
- The 0 coins / 0 time bug bricking gameplay, has now been resolved.
- Juggernaut animations have been slightly tweaked to accommodate better combat.
- Bottles in The Keep would sometimes immediately break on distance grab, this has been fixed.
- Text would sometimes cut-off while getting unlocks in the endscreen. This has been fixed.
Known Issues:
- When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while levelling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
- There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
- There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures which we will address in the near future.
- When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
- When unlocking a hammer, both the active and passive ability descriptions are incorrectly displayed.
Changed files in this update