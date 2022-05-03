 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 3 May 2022

Patch - 0.1.0.5 - Tutorial Improvements and overall stability

Patch - 0.1.0.5 - Tutorial Improvements and overall stability

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:

HAMMERS

  • After selecting a hammer in your loadout, the selected hammer wouldn't persist after playing a mode. This has now been resolved.
  • The hammer could become irretrievable when accidentally distance grabbing a weapon with the main-hand while the hammer is unholstered. This has been resolved.
  • Damage dealt by the Soul Taker didn't attribute to score, this has now been patched.
  • The Bloodthirster could brick holsters, when holstering while its ability was activated. This was resolved by prohibiting holstering while active.
  • Damage dealt by the Lethal Dose ability attributed to the combat bar which leads to unbalanced gameplay. This has now been changed.

STRUCTURES

  • Barricades now show the "damage survived" stats correctly in their structure detail window.
  • Several issues with the Trench Digger have now been resolved.
  • When hitting a goblin, the sharpshooter sometimes registered multiple hits. This has now been fixed to a single hit.

TUTORIAL

  • The King had a visual glitch while looking into the sun, this has been fixed.
  • Tooltips now have a white border around them increasing their visibility.
  • Tooltips now show the color of the structure wheel when asking you to select a structure.
  • Tooltips have a new hover behaviour improving their usability.
  • Tooltips now highlight the button concerning their action.
  • While a tooltip is showing a controller, this controller now draws in front of everything.
  • The objective list now shows which objective is active and must be performed before the others.
  • The introduction tutorial now has a tooltip pointing you towards the pause screen.

OTHER

  • The 0 coins / 0 time bug bricking gameplay, has now been resolved.
  • Juggernaut animations have been slightly tweaked to accommodate better combat.
  • Bottles in The Keep would sometimes immediately break on distance grab, this has been fixed.
  • Text would sometimes cut-off while getting unlocks in the endscreen. This has been fixed.

Known Issues:

  • When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while levelling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
  • There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures which we will address in the near future.
  • When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
  • When unlocking a hammer, both the active and passive ability descriptions are incorrectly displayed.

