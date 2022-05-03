Update, Version 20220503

English

[The Queen's Chamber]It's now logically possible to acquire Water from the Fountain of Youth even if you failed to get it during a certain NPC's first 12 questions.

[The Queen's Chamber]Added a dialog option to ask about the queen.

[The Queen's Chamber]Added a dialog option to offer chocolates. (It can improve the relationship, and the NPC will tell you something about the Aztec Empire and chocolates.)

[The Queen's Chamber]Added a big cauldron. (Usable for cooking.)

[Audio]It's now possible to play music effects from the sound effects channel so that it will not interrupt BGM.

[Audio]As all RGD engine's videos are all using music effects. This change may also make the video's sound not interrupt BGM.

Una updated her Sexy Cutscene Mod, changing two more of Kristin's cut scenes of the vanilla game. https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/changelog/2799030844

简体中文

【女王的房间】现在从逻辑上讲你可以在回答完某个NPC的12个问题之后依然有机会获得不老泉泉水。

【女王的房间】加入了询问有关女王的信息的对话选项。

【女王的房间】加入了赠送巧克力的选项。（可以增进友谊，并且这个NPC会告诉你一些关于阿兹特克帝国和巧克力的事情。）

【女王的房间】加入了一口大锅。（可以用于做饭。）

【音频】现在可以以音效（SE）的方式播放音乐效果(ME)了。从而使之不会打断背景音乐。

【音频】由于RGD引擎的视频播放时都是使用ME的，所以这个变动让RGD的声音播放不会影响原本的背景音乐成为可能。

Una更新了她的Sexy Cutscene Mod，变更了另外两个原版游戏中的克莉丝汀的过场动画。 https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/changelog/2799030844