Update 1.23: Ambiant musics

Dear operators,
New Update 1.23 is online. Selection of ambiant musics and more...
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: Choose ambiant musics
- Add: 5 new combat musics
- Add: 7 new stealth musics
- Add: Gameplay option - NVG brightness
- Add: Gameplay option - Laser size**
- Add: New music of deploiement cinematic
- Fix: Some errors with selecting operators with mouse
- Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors
- Fix: Some animation errors
- Fix: Operator location when place an explosive
- Fix: Camera error when place an explosive
Changed files in this update