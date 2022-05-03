 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 3 May 2022

Update 1.23: Ambiant musics

Share · View all patches · Build 8670220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

New Update 1.23 is online. Selection of ambiant musics and more...

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: Choose ambiant musics

  • Add: 5 new combat musics
  • Add: 7 new stealth musics
  • Add: Gameplay option - NVG brightness
  • Add: Gameplay option - Laser size**
  • Add: New music of deploiement cinematic
  • Fix: Some errors with selecting operators with mouse
  • Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors
  • Fix: Some animation errors
  • Fix: Operator location when place an explosive
  • Fix: Camera error when place an explosive
