Arsenal Update

Hi, it's time to release an update. I haven't done this for a long time, as I was sick and recovering.
List of changes:
Added:
- Added the arsenal menu. In it you can see the characteristics of each weapon (damage, recoil, spread, rate of fire, armor piercing).
- Added the ability to scroll through the game mode in the selection of cards with the mouse (previously, with the mouse, you could scroll only to the right).
- Now in online mode you can see how much experience is left to gain to reach the next rank.
Changed:
- The volume of the sound of the sleeves has been changed, now they depend on the force with which they hit this or that object.
- The online rating system has been updated. Now the amount of "experience" you get depends on what your opponent's rating was, if his rating was higher than yours, then you will get more "experience"
- The music for the intro has been changed.
- The arrangement of the track that plays in the main menu has been changed.
- Changed the rarity of spawn weapons.
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug with the control button in the settings menu, because of it, bullet holes on the button did not appear synchronously with the shots (too often).
Thank you for your attention, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː
Changed files in this update