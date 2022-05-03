- The accessibility of the tutorial has been improved to avoid players getting lost in some steps.
- Now unaged products cannot be added to the bar menu.
- We have fixed a bug that did not allow closing the tutorial window.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the cat not to appear in its bed when loading the game.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the ambient light to be daylight at night when exiting construction mode.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the floor worker to not clean some tables.
Travellers Rest update for 3 May 2022
v0.5.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
