 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Travellers Rest update for 3 May 2022

v0.5.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8670127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The accessibility of the tutorial has been improved to avoid players getting lost in some steps.
  • Now unaged products cannot be added to the bar menu.
  • We have fixed a bug that did not allow closing the tutorial window.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the cat not to appear in its bed when loading the game.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the ambient light to be daylight at night when exiting construction mode.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the floor worker to not clean some tables.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.