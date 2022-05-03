-
Added a feature to load auto-save. Every time player travels to another location, the game will be automatically saved right after the travel. This way if player forgets to save the game and runs into any problems, the latest auto-save can be helpful.
-
Adjusted the time duration for different stages of the "Mad Mechanic". Doubled the "good stage" duration to help save time for player.
-
Translation fixes.
-
Enlarged the underground tunnel in Lake Cheko, to make combat a little easier and help prevent falling through model.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 3 May 2022
Update 1.46-5 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update