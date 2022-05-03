Happy Mining Patchlog 0.4.3.0

Updates:
- Added new production "Drake fire"
- The buff after rebirth has been removed, instead a statue has been placed on the stone island.
You can get the buff from the statue "100% strength and efficiency for 10 minutes" every 10 minutes.
(WILL ONLY WORK FROM THE NEXT REBIRTH)
- Puppy Skill "More EXP" has been expanded
- Crystal island gate now costs 20000 gold to open
Fixes and adjustment:
- After rebirth, the mine is activated but all stats are reset
- After rebirth, one Worker is activated but all stats are reset
- After rebirth, the Melt is activated but all stats are reset
- The grinder no longer resets after a rebirth.
Changed files in this update