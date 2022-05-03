 Skip to content

Happy Mining update for 3 May 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.4.3.0

Build 8669949

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Added new production "Drake fire"
  • The buff after rebirth has been removed, instead a statue has been placed on the stone island.
    You can get the buff from the statue "100% strength and efficiency for 10 minutes" every 10 minutes.
    (WILL ONLY WORK FROM THE NEXT REBIRTH)
  • Puppy Skill "More EXP" has been expanded
  • Crystal island gate now costs 20000 gold to open

Fixes and adjustment:

  • After rebirth, the mine is activated but all stats are reset
  • After rebirth, one Worker is activated but all stats are reset
  • After rebirth, the Melt is activated but all stats are reset
  • The grinder no longer resets after a rebirth.
