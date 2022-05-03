 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tower of the sage update for 3 May 2022

Small update on updates... Very meta.

Share · View all patches · Build 8669798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major balance changes :

  • Paladin "Strike" is no longer belongs to the Berserker talent, so it wont benefit from the berserker passive lifesteal.
  • Poison will decrease by 3 every turn instead of 2
  • Bleed no longer increases every turn.
  • Brutal (buff) now can be stacked.
  • Exorcism and Lockpick has been fixed, now it discards the right amount of cards.
  • Fire wand artifact now apply 6 burns instead of 3 - so overall damage will not change after the burn nerf.
  • Adjusted all burn values to ensure it is still viable.
  • Great eye artifact apply only 1 fear instead of 2

New content

  • Ascension 4 is out, where your turn will end instantly after you played 8 attacks. This effect is persistent between turns.
  • New particle effects! Right now only on assassin, to check performance. If nobody report problems with it I will add them to other classes this week.
  • New sound effects - only assassin for now also, but working on all classes and enemies.
  • New animation frame rate ( updated from 60 fps to 90 fps - for most of you will not be visible due monitor settings)

All known bugs has been fixed so I will update the sound effect and visual effect now and continue daily updates for couple of days without any patch note, however every change will be documented. This is just a quick update so you know what is happening in the background. After this week I will update the game weekly again.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.