Small update on updates... Very meta.

Major balance changes :
- Paladin "Strike" is no longer belongs to the Berserker talent, so it wont benefit from the berserker passive lifesteal.
- Poison will decrease by 3 every turn instead of 2
- Bleed no longer increases every turn.
- Brutal (buff) now can be stacked.
- Exorcism and Lockpick has been fixed, now it discards the right amount of cards.
- Fire wand artifact now apply 6 burns instead of 3 - so overall damage will not change after the burn nerf.
- Adjusted all burn values to ensure it is still viable.
- Great eye artifact apply only 1 fear instead of 2
New content
- Ascension 4 is out, where your turn will end instantly after you played 8 attacks. This effect is persistent between turns.
- New particle effects! Right now only on assassin, to check performance. If nobody report problems with it I will add them to other classes this week.
- New sound effects - only assassin for now also, but working on all classes and enemies.
- New animation frame rate ( updated from 60 fps to 90 fps - for most of you will not be visible due monitor settings)
All known bugs has been fixed so I will update the sound effect and visual effect now and continue daily updates for couple of days without any patch note, however every change will be documented. This is just a quick update so you know what is happening in the background. After this week I will update the game weekly again.
