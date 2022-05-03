1.0.0.1 Ver Updated.

1.0.0.1 Updated Contents
- Fixed "Memory Mode" lost some H Scene issue.
- Fixed and optimize some UI processes.
Scheduled Updates On Next Version
- Add "Unlock All CGs" Option to "Alice Mansion" You must clear story mode to use this option.
Black Screen Issuse
If you have black screen issue.
Please play the "Develop version" and contact us to send log files. We need more info to figure it out and fix this bug.
Game with dev mode access key: AliceHaveBigJJ000099
How to access "Develop version"：
Bug Report Guide：https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HpM9bcgZZpZnjcL-7Jt1eW4UhdFtvx-EV02RDjk6PEk/edit?usp=sharing
Changed files in this update