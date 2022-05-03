 Skip to content

Jerez's Arena II update for 3 May 2022

1.0.0.1 Ver Updated.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.0.0.1 Updated Contents
  • Fixed "Memory Mode" lost some H Scene issue.
  • Fixed and optimize some UI processes.
Scheduled Updates On Next Version
  • Add "Unlock All CGs" Option to "Alice Mansion" You must clear story mode to use this option.
Black Screen Issuse

If you have black screen issue.
Please play the "Develop version" and contact us to send log files. We need more info to figure it out and fix this bug.

Game with dev mode access key: AliceHaveBigJJ000099
How to access "Develop version"：

Bug Report Guide：https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HpM9bcgZZpZnjcL-7Jt1eW4UhdFtvx-EV02RDjk6PEk/edit?usp=sharing

