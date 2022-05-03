 Skip to content

MACE: Mapinguari's Temple update for 3 May 2022

Small Update 1.0.2

MACE: Mapinguari's Temple update for 3 May 2022 · Build 8669448

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

First of all, we would like to thank everyone for the feedback sent so far! In this patch, we have done the following fixes and changes:

Gameplay changes:

  • The key now has a smaller weight, so you walk faster while carrying it.
  • Made the distance for in-game voice volume decay greater, so you can better hear other players.

UX changes

  • Now you can press ESC to both open and close the in-game menu.

Bugfixes:

  • Removed some unused commands from the control settings screen.
  • Fixed an issue with the "Microphone Always On".

That would be all for now, but there's more coming, so keep a close eye! And remember, if you have any feedback, bug report, suggestion or just want someone to play with, stop by our discord! Here's the link:

https://discord.gg/KwhgUX8BUh

Thank you!

  • Eduardo
