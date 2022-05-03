Update notes for 11.0.7

Greeting Commanders, we're rolling out some fixes for yesterday's patch.
Fixes:
• Fixed an issue where sending reinforcements would say "Calculating".
• Fixed a bug where you could not send Raid or Capture marches.
• Fixed an issue where the price might not display properly in the store.
• Fixed a bug where scout deployments were limited to one scout, it should be one scout per target player.
• Fixed a bug where deployment UI was not clickable anymore.
• Improved the server notice UI to be closable, if for example, PvP is disabled.
Changed files in this update