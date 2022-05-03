-Fixed a bug that charging is not restarted in some scenes when automatic shot is disabled.
-Fixed the problem that the marker is not displayed on the lockable target.
-Adjusted the movement and attack of some enemies
-Fixed a bug that the player moves regardless of the input in some scenes.
-Fixed a scrolling bug in the alien species databook
Marimo -VS- I.A.S. update for 3 May 2022
Version 1.2.0
