Marimo -VS- I.A.S. update for 3 May 2022

Version 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8669343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug that charging is not restarted in some scenes when automatic shot is disabled.
-Fixed the problem that the marker is not displayed on the lockable target.
-Adjusted the movement and attack of some enemies
-Fixed a bug that the player moves regardless of the input in some scenes.
-Fixed a scrolling bug in the alien species databook

