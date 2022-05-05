 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Swords of Legends Online update for 5 May 2022

Costumes for Nighthawks!

Share · View all patches · Build 8669322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Do you prefer to prowl in the darkness? Then give your immortal hero the look they deserve! Between 5th May and 19th May (10 AM server time), our Embrace of the Night costumes are back in the Crimson Coin Shop. This time the outfits are also available for Fox Mages and Spirit Warriors, so grab yours today!

Costumes

Embrace the night in Shenzhou with the following costume variations:

  • Cruel Embrace of the Night
  • Cavalier Embrace of the Night
  • Cold-Blooded Embrace of the Night
  • Wistful Embrace of the Night
  • Ghostly Embrace of the Night
  • Insidious Embrace of the Night

Changed files in this update

Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.