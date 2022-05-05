Costumes for Nighthawks!

Do you prefer to prowl in the darkness? Then give your immortal hero the look they deserve! Between 5th May and 19th May (10 AM server time), our Embrace of the Night costumes are back in the Crimson Coin Shop. This time the outfits are also available for Fox Mages and Spirit Warriors, so grab yours today!
Costumes
Embrace the night in Shenzhou with the following costume variations:
- Cruel Embrace of the Night
- Cavalier Embrace of the Night
- Cold-Blooded Embrace of the Night
- Wistful Embrace of the Night
- Ghostly Embrace of the Night
- Insidious Embrace of the Night
