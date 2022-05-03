Starbase Early Access Update 3.5.2022 (EA Build 869)

New Features
- Moon Mining & Bases
- Capital Ships
- Heat mechanics
- Hangar halls (Ship Designer/Repair hall) to player stations and capital ships
- Station Reconstruction Machine
- Blueprint update
- Alloy furnace
- Recycler tool
- Speedometer, gyroscope for ships
- Grid Displays
- New tripods (plasma, rail, laser)
- Rail cannons, premium FCU, tier 2+3 enhancers, and professional YOLOL chips are now obtainable
- Manual Welding
Due to Steam News's character limit longer introductions of the above features did not fit this patch note post. You can read more about each feature on the Starbase forums post here: https://forum.starbasegame.com/threads/starbase-early-access-update-03-05-2022-ea-build-869.3099/
Moon Bases
Moon Mining
Capital Ships
Heat Mechanics
- More information about heat mechanics in the Starbase public wiki
Manual Welding
Ship Blueprint Update
Inertial Measurement Devices
Ammo Containers
Station Reconstruction Machine
Hangar Halls
Alloy Crafting
Recycler Tool
Grid Displays
Universe Changes
- Added Auction House to Moon City
- Added new fast travel gate connection from Elysium Moon to the Eos asteroid belt, located around halfway between Moon City and Arma
- Added Farbelt Outpost Station to the outer edge of the Eos asteroid belt, close to the new fast travel gate connection
- Added Robur Station close to the Origin stations as an easy-access PVP testing ground - connected to Origin AH and station inventory, and has infinite-range insurance transfer
- Reduced safe zones around Moon City and the Fast travel Gate
Animations
- Minor modifications to crouch carry arm animations
- Added 1st person prone move animations
- Updated the 3rd person reload animation to match idle animation on Cable Tool, Bolt Tool, Pipe Tool and Welder Tool
Audio
- Added missing UI sounds to Ship Designer
- Fixed repeated button hover sounds in menus
Chat
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed when pressing "Reset Shared settings" button on chat context menu
- Fixed chat not wrapping lines properly with relation icons
Crafting and research
-
All Furniture and Decoration Modules under "Misc." subcategory have been move to the "Furniture & Decorations" category
-
"Misc." subcategory has been removed from the "Station Modules" category
-
Fixed an issue where crafting from ship crates failed, if the crafted item needed at least 2 different ores and none of them were in backpack's ore slots
-
Fixed an issue where some station parts were not craftable
-
Fixed an issue where some modules could not be crafted
-
Adjusted Generator Enhancer crafting data, enhancers are now much cheaper to build
-
Added to crafting:
- Speedometer (Controls, tables, screens, small devices)
- Laser tracker (Laser designator and tracker)
- Grid display Basic (Controls, tables, screens, small devices)
- Grid display Advanced (New node, right of basic YOLOL chip)
- 5-tube Rocket Launcher (Rockets)
- Fixed High Explosive Rocket (Rockets)
- Fixed High Explosive Dumbfire Torpedo (Torpedoes)
- Alloy crafting (New node, Advanced tech tree)
- Tier 2 alloys (New node, Advanced tech tree)
- Tripod plasma (New node, tools/weapons)
- Tripod Laser (New node, tools/weapons)
- Tripod Railgun (New node, tools/weapons)
- Recycler tool (New node, tools/weapons)
-
Added Alloy crafting to crafting categories
-
Added gyroscope to the basic research tree
-
Removed fast travel core from research/crafting environment
-
Added Factory Hall Flat 2x2 to Research Tree
-
Removed Fast Travel Core (mini) from craftables
-
Minimum crafting time changed from 1s to 0.33s, Max crafting time changed from 60s to 20s
-
Research tree changes:
-
Massively decreased research point requirements in all research trees. Almost every single node was adjusted.
-
Advanced research tree rework, now includes capital ship items as well as alloy crafting
-
Basic research tree has some nodes moved around
-
Fixed crafting directories
-
Added new ones
-
Added new Furniture and Decoration modules to the Research Tree:
- Bench (Smart Casual)
- Flooring (Smart Casual) - Set
- Lamp Module (Smart Casual) - Set
- Lamp (Smart Casual) B
- Moulding (Smart Casual) - Set
- Wall Panel (Smart Casual) - Set
- Corner Panel (Industrial) - Set
- Decorative Panel (Industrial) - Set
- Fence (Industrial) - Set
- Interior Wall (Industrial) - Set
- Modular Structure (Industrial) - Set
- Moulding (Industrial) A - Set
- Moulding (Industrial) B - Set
- Rubber pad (Industrial) - Set
- Lamp (Industrial) A
- Lamp (Industrial) B
- Lamp End (Industrial) B
-
-
Fixed an issue where crafting 2x2 slot items did not take into account the item's actual size or if there was room for at least one
-
Tallium and Corium alloys added to T2 alloys
-
Removed station/moon foundations from places in crafting menu where they didn't belong
-
Added new Walkway Modules to the Research Tree:
- Premade Walkway (XS)
- Premade Walkway (Short)
- Premade Walkway (Medium)
- Premade Walkway (Long)
- Premade Walkway End
- Premade Walkway L-Turn
- Premade Walkway T-Turn
- Premade Walkway Ramp
- Premade Walkway Ramp Extension
- Walkway End B
- Walkway End B (mirror)
- Walkway Side (Short) B
- Walkway Side (Medium) B
- Walkway Side (Long) B
- Walkway Turn Outside B
- Walkway Turn Inside B
- Walkway Side (Medium) A
- Walkway Side (Long) A
- Station Grid Frame 4x2x2 v1
- Station Grid Frame 2x2x2 v1
- Station Grid Frame 4x1.5x1.5 v1
- Station Grid Frame Adapter: 2x2 - 1.5x1.5 v1
-
Added the possibility to unlock a node along with all its dependencies if the player has enough points
-
Fixed "Turret Cradle Advanced" requiring 2x2 space when it only needs 1x1
-
Large Generator parts added to crafting menu and research tree
-
Added Sentinel Rifle to research/crafting
-
Added ammo storage containers and support to research tree
Devices
-
Added support for filling nearby cable and pipe holograms with the Blueprint Filler
-
Fixed transferring to machines via the insurance menus in Esc > Insurance Transfer
-
Fixed issues with some devices, such as YOLOL panels, not being initialized properly
-
Towing Beam
- If Towing Beam loses power, it remains off for at least 0.3 seconds
- Fixed an issue where ship moves further and further away during a tow until it is eventually detached for being too far away
- Fixed an issue where pointing a Towing Beam at a ship not owned by the Towing Beam's owner causes the beam to blink between locked and not locked status
- Change Towing Beam's minimum locked range from 50 to 75
- Towing Beam electricity consumption raised from 3 per 1000kg to 5 per 1000kg
-
Fixed an issue where generators were not able to provide power to the network as fast as they were supposed to
-
Added Speedometer, a simple device that reports its speed as a YOLOL field
-
Added Laser Tracker, same as the Laser Sensor that can already be found on the torpedo, but it attaches to the utility body 2S
-
Fixed an issue where equipping the bolt tool no longer highlighted bolts
-
Fixed an issue where bolts were not rendered in their correct lengths
-
Resource Bridge and Material Crates now work inside Factory Halls without requiring electricity
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue where selecting an item for Easy Build Mode placement just before opening the esc menu, caused the esc menu to stop working
- Fixed an issue where the Easy Build Mode was unintentionally turned off
- Fixed an issue where trying to snap anything requiring hard point connection to a hard point in Easy Build Mode froze the first time and dropped framerate to 1 afterwards
- Updated old beam assets and fixed snapping points
- Fixed an issue where cradle parts detached or other items disappeared after bolting a cradle to a turntable
- Fixed an issue where pointing at an object that has no priority snaps in it while holding a module that does use them caused severe frame rate drops
- Added a toolbar to Easy Build Mode. Currently the toolbar has a button for opening the building budget of the station
- 3 new and 27 updated Easy Build Mode area module icons
- Station Easy Build Mode now stays on for some distance beyond the edge of a build zone
- Fixed an issue where spamming parts at a large station area caused the game to crash
- Fixed an issue where the game froze when line placing parts at a large station and the line placement goes over a station area
- Fixed an issue where corner pieces could not be placed inside a factory area
- Added a feature that shows how many copies of held object are available for use
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where player hitboxes were not working correctly
- Fixed an issue where dead endoskeleton's armors were turned into "default" appearance after dead player respawned
- Fixed an issue where Magnetic Boots caused framerate drops
- Fixed an issue where getting killed while seated on a pilot chair with no space to exit leaves you in control of the ship
- Added more chat messages for different Insurance Transfer failures
- Fixed item container syncing problems when an item was removed
- Added LODs to e.g. bolts and cables.
- Fixed an issue where the station's inventory remained accessible even when the station was resigned
- Fixed an issue where laser effects got stuck and went turbo when firing at LODs
- Optimizations to Ship Modular Generator LOD
- Improved the LOD distance of modular cargo crates
- Updated LODs for fuel rods
- Improved the LOD optimization of modular ship generators
- Added optimizations to thruster LODs
- Thunder sound effect has been implemented to asteroid belts
- Fixed an error that occurred immediately after booting up the game
- Fixed an error where shooting at a station that has damageable parts generated and safe zone disabled causes persistent effect and audio loop for the projectiles' lifetime
- Optimizations to modular generator fuel chamber LODs
- Optimizations to thruster LODs
- Adjusted floor panel LOD distances
- Improved modular ore cargo crate LODs
- Improved generator enhancers' LOD optimization
- Improved radiator LODs
- Fixed an issue where the player character was briefly T-posing upon spawning
- Fixed an issue where the safe zone border visualization didn't match the actual position of the safe zone border
- Fixed an issue where ship LODs did not update when spawning them after a repair
- Manual welding added to Welding Tool. Switch tool mode (default "z") to use weld blocks. Switch between large and small weld block with mouse wheel.
Inventory
- Tooltip clarifications for material crates and resource bridges
- Fixed an issue where unsellable items could be sold at the auction house through right click context menu
- Fixed an issue where players were not able to auction entity items in bulk
- Added unique icons to various terminal items
- Fixed 2x2 entity items acting as 1x1 in backpack
Lifeline
- The icon is now much smaller and can be repositioned like other HUD elements
- The icon is now clickable to toggle the state
- Chatlog message sent from binding and unbinding to ships
- Options cleaned and simplified
Mining
- Increased the amount of mineable large asteroids (knows as T9 and T10) in all asteroid belts
- Large mineable asteroids (known as T9 and T10) now spawn near Origins and edges of the Eos belt
- Asteroids added to all moon belts
- Reduced the amount of random variance in moon mining to avoid large areas with no ore spawning at all
- Added new Tengium ore textures
Modules
- Added a grid based check to module placement to avoid gaps between objects from forming. Existing gaps are not affected, and some gaps may appear if you attach objects to other objects that have already have been offset. Removing enough of the problematic pieces and placing them again may fix existing gaps
- Fixed an issue where an error showed up when recycling station modules consisted of multiple parts
- Added generator enhancer modules to Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 generator nodes
Priority snap points
-
Improved snapping with various items. Priority snap points added to some items which should increase the intended snapping behaviour. One additional snapping mode added to snap toggle (default C) so there are now three modes:
- "On" - All snap points are searched and should be the best experience in almost all cases.
- "Prio off" - Only normal snap points are searched, priority snap points are not used. In this mode snapping should behave like it has behaved before priority snap points.
- "Off" - No snapping at all.
-
List of items with priority snap points:
- Device Hardpoint
- Large Hardpoint
- Large Hardpoint Corner
- Box Thruster Body Tier 1 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Box Thruster Body Tier 2 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Box Thruster Body Tier 3 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Maneuver Thruster Tier 1 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Maneuver Thruster Tier 2 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Maneuver Thruster Tier 3 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Triangle Thruster Base Tier 1 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Triangle Thruster Base Tier 2 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Triangle Thruster Base Tier 3 (snaps to hardpoints)
- Cargo Lock Beam (snaps to hardpoints)
- Radiator Base (snaps to hardpoints)
- Rangefinder (snaps to hardpoints)
- Resource Bridge (snaps to hardpoints)
- Coolant Recharge Rack (snaps to hardpoints)
- Generator Cooling Rack
- Small Cooling Cell (snaps to recharge rack and cooling rack)
- Generator Fuel Chamber Tier 1
- Generator Fuel Chamber Tier 2
- Generator Fuel Chamber Tier 3
- Small Fuel Rod Rack
- Tier 1 Generator Fuel Rod (snaps to fuel chambers and fuel rod rack)
- Tier 2 Generator Fuel Rod (snaps to fuel chambers and fuel rod rack)
- YOLOL Rack Chip Slot (2 Slots)
- YOLOL Rack Chip Slot (3 Slots)
- Advanced YOLOL Chip (snaps to rack chip slots)
- Basic YOLOL Chip (snaps to rack chip slots)
- Professional YOLOL Chip (snaps to rack chip slots)
- YOLOL Memory Chip (snaps to rack chip slots)
Ship Designer
-
Added windows layer opacity options to settings menu
-
Fixed an issue where containers such as propellant tanks did not show their values in edit mode
-
Hidden layers are now properly ignored in snapping, after visiting test mode
-
Added crafting bench upgrades
-
Ship designer material colors adjusted to be more colorful instead of greyish
-
Copy-paste option has been added to Ship Designer's YOLOL editor
- Copy allows you to either copy the whole content (when no lines are selected) or a single line (when a line selected)
- Paste supports multiple lines and pasting to multiple chips
-
Added materials and alloy icons to the material selector: Alium, Baltium, Bastonium, Exutium and Glass
-
Move and rotate tool options for selections now has colored XYZ icons
-
Added text informing players of object placement or movement being canceled when target position would go outside of the build area
-
Navigation Data Logger parts added, located in Devices/ Navigation
-
Manual welding added. Large and small weld blocks added to Welding Tool. Manual welding can be used to attach any objects to each other, not just beams.
-
Large Generator parts added to asset browser
-
Allow any relative beam angles when considering which beams can be parts of the ship frame
Ships
- Fixed an issue where Main Flight Computer and Flight Control Unit were not working unless there was another device in the network
- Fixed an issue where ship owner with "host owned ships ON" loses controls to ship if the ship is hosted by other client with "host owned ships OFF"
- Fixed an issue where all loose items not part of the ships blob were left behind, if ship repair was started from the repair panel, and upon the ship respawning, all remaining items in the area were deleted without warning
- Fixed an issue where all items in the ship respawning area were deleted without warning when repairing a ship via the repair panel
- Fixed an issue where pilot chair device binds stopped working when doing multiple inputs with hybrid buttons
- "Allow ship to leave Safe Zone", "Allow towing in Safe Zone" and "Disable safe mode" settings are now configured in the Ships tab instead of the Settings menu. This now allows configuring these settings for each ship separately.
- The safe zone settings of a ship are now tied to ships instead of clients
- Fixed an issue where large ships caused severe performance issues when initially starting the game
- Reduced first impact collision damage for ships going under 25m/s by a lot
- First impacts above 25m/s cause a bit less damage to the ship
- Fixed an issue where ships violently vibrated at end of warp travel if they were not permitted to exit safe zone
- Added default leave safe zone, tow in safe zone and disable safe mode settings
- Added a button to apply default settings to all owned ships
- New collision sounds
- Fixed an issue where smallest ships (mass less than 100) did not make collision sounds
- Spaceship window plates primary material changed to "Glass"
- Fast Travel Gate Core is no longer required in order to use Fast Travel Gates
- Increased Large Propellant tank capacity from 9 million to 12 million units
Ship shops
-
Added lesWAV CLBH-1 Leporinus player-made ship
-
Added Arkhonus Larve player-made ship
-
Updated 16 Red Chains player-made ship
-
Added lesWAV CLBH-1 Leporinus (spaceship_ssc_leswav_leswavclbh1) ship to Rando 4 ship shop
-
Updated Serf, Protoporos Basic, Protoporos Mapmaker, Protoporos Salvager and Protoporos Hauler dev-made ships
-
Changed name and description of ship: Serf -> Serf Scooter
-
Ship shops and Ship Designer now ask for the alloy material directly from the player
-
Updated the names and descriptions of the following developer made ships:
- Pincer -> Pincer Forklift
- Carrier -> Carrier Freighter
-
Added Sphyrdinae player-made ship
-
Updated Larve, 10 Flying Arrow, 22 the Heavens, 30 Allons Danser, Hexxer, Rigger, Rocker, Rocker Duo, Shifter, Stocker, Ghidorah, Apito and Namib player-made ships
-
Updated descriptions of Trident C512, Trident C250 and R-17 Recolter player-made ships
-
Updated description and changed name:
- Peon -> Peon Prospector
- Vector - Vector Shuttle
-
Updated the following player-made ships:
- 10 Flying Arrow, 16 Red Chains, 19 God Gives, 26 So Eager, DTX AELSA A, DTX ALFRIGG A, DTX BOMBURR A, DTX EYDAMA A, DTX FORNBOGI A, DTX FRIGG A, DTX FUNDINN A, DTX HEPTIFILI A, DTX HERETHA A, DTX JAGERFALL A, DTX JORDIS A, DTX SIGNY A, DTX SVAFA A, DTX VANA B, DTX HANARR A, DTX VEGGR A, DTX VOLSUNG A, DTX VOLSUNG B and DTX VOLSUNG C
-
Updated the description and the name of:
- Kodiak -> Kodiak Racer
-
Laborer, Laborer module 2 and Kodiak have been returned to economy
-
Updated Mason and Zilant developer-made ships
-
Updated Ghidorah, TAC Eclipse, Firefly and Sphyrdinae player-made ships
-
Changed name and description of:
- Mason -> Mason Drillship
-
Added to Duratech ship shops:
- Frigg B
- DTX KVASIRB A
-
Removed from Duratech ship shops:
- DTX-FAR3-A Faradagr A
- LYNGBAKER A
- Sinthgut DTX-SGT5-A
- ORMVIDAR A
- DTX-NGL4-A Notnagel A
-
Updated Ulfberht player-made ship
-
Added Mapmaker to the red developer ship shop
-
Updated Ghidorah, Ulfberht and PM-160 player-made ships
-
Updated Anubis Ore Freighter developer-made ship
-
Added a warning to all ship shop terminals that the ships might not be fully functional and up to date
-
Updated Atolla, Batfish, Skipjack, Manta DC, Buffalo, Dynastinae Maximus, Komatsu, Komatsu T2, The Sky Walker, Blood Hound V4 Plasma and Blood Hound V4 Auto
Ship repair hall
- Fixed an issue where extra items were not sometimes transferred to station storage when repairing ships that you do not own, but can operate
- Added more info on the repair terminal screen if something isn't working
Stations
-
Fixes for turrets and other linked/jointed entities in factory halls and stations
-
Merged "Access" and "Construction" columns into "Permissions" column in the Stations tab
-
Fixed an issue where entering stations with factories caused errors
-
Fixed an issue where multiple foundations in one station resulted in errors
-
The area of a station that is founded is now centered on the foundation's center
-
Added a system log message to inform players of prohibited double foundation placement
-
Added a feature to reclaim abandoned stations of any type. Entering an abandoned station's area creates a pop-up where you can claim them.
- Resigned, docked Capital Ships can only be claimed if you are owner of the station where they are docked in
-
Factory Halls are now cleared of all content when a station is resigned
- Mention of this was added in the station resignation screen
-
Window plates primary material changed to "Glass"
-
In Settings -> Graphics -> Stations, there is now option to set how many zones can be loaded in at once. The choice is between 2 to 5 zones.
-
If GPU memory is about to run out, zones start unloading to avoid issues
-
Added new developer stations to the universe
- Added Robur Station close to the Origin Fast Travel Gate - An easy-to-access PVP station with an infinite insurance transfer range and shared inventory and Auction House with Origin stations
- Added Farbelt Outpost station to the edge of the Eos asteroid belt
- Added a new Fast Travel Gate connection from the Elysium Moon to the outer edge of the Eos asteroid belt, near the new Farbelt Outpost station
-
Increased max stations a player can have from 3 to 4
-
Added a feedback message when trying to remove items while station inventory is full
UI
- Added station permission icon for resource adjustments
- New look for Vokarium ore and raw ore UI icon
- Updated the materials window UI for alloys
- Updated raw Ukonium ore and UI icon
- Added an option in graphics settings to disable and enable the bloom effects in-game
- Added settings for enabling/disabling player relation icons
- Added raw Tengium ore UI icon
- Fixed some tutorial pop-ups not being clickable without placing an object in Easy Build Mode
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where players were able to pick up active missiles
- Fixed an issue that caused the Torpedo Warhead to explode before it was fully repaired
- Increased Mounted Plasma Cannon projectile speed from 600 to 800 m/s
- Increased Mounted Plasma Cannon Projectile Energy from 1053 to 1120
- Fixed an issue where picking up ammo from the world reloads the weapon immediately without the reload animation
- Reduced crafting costs of all ship mounted weapons and adjusted Rail Cannon crafting material types
- Fixed an issue where players were able to keep shooting without reloading by swapping an empty magazine to a full one from the inventory
- Fixed an issue where weapon was raised to aiming state when held inactively and right clicking in Easy Build Mode
- Lowered Antigel Rifles base damage from 30 to 25
YOLOL
- Fixed a crash that occurred in specific modulus operations due to integer overflow
- Fixed an issue where YOLOL did not catch a runtime error
Known issues
- Weld blocks can be placed overlapping each other. This is fixed but not in this live patch. Possibly in an upcoming hotfix.
- After placing weld blocks and saving the blueprint, placed weld blocks can not be selected after loading the blueprint again. This is fixed but not in this live patch. Possibly in an upcoming hotfix.
- The game crashed when quickly toggling flash light after entering the game
