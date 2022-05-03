VER 0.6b - HOTFIX

Emergency hotfix coming out to hopefully correct the physics issues y'all have been experiencing!
-
Fixed Physics - physics are now framerate normalized and shouldn't glitch out anymore.
-
Fixed starlet switcher button not resetting the Script goal tracker.
-
Various minor rig improvements such as fixes to displaced nipples and improvement to Francine's and Susies breast positioning in some positions such as Doggystyle. More fixes and improvements are in the pipeline, we'll continue to polish the animations.
We're working on the resolution selecting issues still along with some changes to the RNG that should help make things a little bit more manageable.
Changed files in this update