 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Spooky Starlets update for 3 May 2022

VER 0.6b - HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 8669201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Emergency hotfix coming out to hopefully correct the physics issues y'all have been experiencing!

  1. Fixed Physics - physics are now framerate normalized and shouldn't glitch out anymore.

  2. Fixed starlet switcher button not resetting the Script goal tracker.

  3. Various minor rig improvements such as fixes to displaced nipples and improvement to Francine's and Susies breast positioning in some positions such as Doggystyle. More fixes and improvements are in the pipeline, we'll continue to polish the animations.

We're working on the resolution selecting issues still along with some changes to the RNG that should help make things a little bit more manageable.

Changed files in this update

Spooky Starlets Content Depot 1101581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.