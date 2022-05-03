 Skip to content

Hokko Life update for 3 May 2022

'Bakery' Creator Challenge Winners!

Baking time is over, let's get those baked goods out of the oven and see the results! The winners of the Bakery challenge are now available in the Community Store!

Next theme: Under the Sea 🐚
Deadline: 12th May

Happy Creating!

