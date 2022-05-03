Early Access Patch - 12

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed a bug that could cause errors in the Fairy Village.

Fixed an error in which the window would not close when trying to exit the game in the ”Options” menu.

Fixed an error in the dialogue of Yarandrala.

Fixed translation errors in in-game text.

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow life!

