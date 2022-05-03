 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 3 May 2022

Season 02.01: Hotfix 01

Hello Miners,

The armor paint jobs went a bit wild in the Lost Packs - Here’s a hotfix for it, so you won’t waste time claiming buggy loot.

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

--- PATCH NOTES —
  • Fixed a bug that rewarded class-specific paint jobs to the wrong class when found in a Lost Pack
  • Fixed a bug where you could not buy Equipment Upgrades for classes you did not currently have selected if your selected class was lower lvl / had not unlocked a similar upgrade tier.

