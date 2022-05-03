【5.3 Bounty Game Version Upgrade Announcement】

Dear contestants:
We plan to shut down the server for maintenance from 17:30 to 18:00 on May 3 (the maintenance completion time may be delayed or advanced depending on the specific situation). Please pay attention to the downtime to avoid unnecessary losses. .
Compensation Update: 1000 Chips
--update content--
-
Upgrade the Battleye anti-plug-in automatic detection and ban system
Battleye system description:
Now the game will automatically recognize cheating software and ban it. If you have any objection to the ban result, you can provide information to contact battleye official customer service: https://www.battleye.com/contact/
-
A player list panel has been added to the game. Press the B key to call out. In the panel, the voice of the specified player in the official game can be blocked.
-
Anonymous mode modification: At present, the content displayed after the player is anonymous is the player's UID
The Bounty Game Team
May 3, 2022
Changed files in this update