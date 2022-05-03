 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Bounty game update for 3 May 2022

【5.3 Bounty Game Version Upgrade Announcement】

Share · View all patches · Build 8668438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear contestants:

We plan to shut down the server for maintenance from 17:30 to 18:00 on May 3 (the maintenance completion time may be delayed or advanced depending on the specific situation). Please pay attention to the downtime to avoid unnecessary losses. .
Compensation Update: 1000 Chips

--update content--

  1. Upgrade the Battleye anti-plug-in automatic detection and ban system
    Battleye system description:
    Now the game will automatically recognize cheating software and ban it. If you have any objection to the ban result, you can provide information to contact battleye official customer service: https://www.battleye.com/contact/

  2. A player list panel has been added to the game. Press the B key to call out. In the panel, the voice of the specified player in the official game can be blocked.

  3. Anonymous mode modification: At present, the content displayed after the player is anonymous is the player's UID

The Bounty Game Team
May 3, 2022

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.