Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 3 May 2022

Patch 0.7.0.1 (Two tiny fixes)

Patch 0.7.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This little hot-fix removes two game crashes, one related to work in general and one related to mining. Sorry about those and thanks for your reports!

Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias

