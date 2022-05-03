 Skip to content

Grid Miner update for 3 May 2022

Game launch and encyclopedia

Build 8668406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Grid Miner has finally reached version 1.0 and is now ready for launch. This update includes the new in-game encyclopedia with buildings and achievements, some updates to the story, and minor bug fixes.

Major Changes

  • Added in-game encyclopedia with buildings and achievements

Minor Changes

  • Updated story tutorial
  • Updated building descriptions
  • Tweaked the primary object resource values
  • Changed the secondary objective timer for most levels
  • Changed order of some rewards
