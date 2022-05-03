Game launch and encyclopedia

Grid Miner has finally reached version 1.0 and is now ready for launch. This update includes the new in-game encyclopedia with buildings and achievements, some updates to the story, and minor bug fixes.
Major Changes
- Added in-game encyclopedia with buildings and achievements
Minor Changes
- Updated story tutorial
- Updated building descriptions
- Tweaked the primary object resource values
- Changed the secondary objective timer for most levels
- Changed order of some rewards
