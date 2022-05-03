 Skip to content

NeuraGun update for 3 May 2022

Global Update (May 2022)

Hello!

We present to your attention a new update.

We have fixed a number of issues and added a continuation of the story - now you have access to the new location "Neon Jungle".

We wish you all a good game!

