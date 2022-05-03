 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 3 May 2022

Fixed some controller behavior.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with the Densha de GO controller for NINTENDO Switch not going into the holding brake notch and P1 notch.

JP text
NINTENDO Switch用電車でGOコントローラで抑速とP1ノッチに入らない問題を修正しました。

