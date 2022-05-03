Fixed some controller behavior.

Fixed an issue with the Densha de GO controller for NINTENDO Switch not going into the holding brake notch and P1 notch.
JP text
NINTENDO Switch用電車でGOコントローラで抑速とP1ノッチに入らない問題を修正しました。
Changed files in this update