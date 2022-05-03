 Skip to content

Tabletop Playground update for 3 May 2022

Hotfix

A quick hotfix update for some recently identified issues:

• Screen mode cursor was locked in place while holding mouse button after using tab to ping
• Drawing rectangles on surfaces at an angle could produce wrong results
GlobalScriptingEvents.onDestroyed was called twice for card objects that were destroyed by adding them to another stack
• Ensure that the inserted card parameter for Card.onInserted has the correct id
• Opening a pdf in an external viewer caused the viewer to open for all players

Changed files in this update

