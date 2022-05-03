A quick hotfix update for some recently identified issues:
• Screen mode cursor was locked in place while holding mouse button after using tab to ping
• Drawing rectangles on surfaces at an angle could produce wrong results
•
GlobalScriptingEvents.onDestroyed was called twice for card objects that were destroyed by adding them to another stack
• Ensure that the inserted card parameter for
Card.onInserted has the correct id
• Opening a pdf in an external viewer caused the viewer to open for all players
Changed files in this update