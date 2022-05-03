[v 1.1.0]
- Fixed : Almost solved the problem of not being able to save. It seems that the problem was due to the fact that the server time was not being acquired properly. The update should make it possible to read the text files that could not be read. However, be sure to do a Local Save when closing the game, just to be safe.
Also, as I announced before, please DM me if you lost your save data due to this issue.
I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
- Added : Offline Bonus. (Currently, due to technical problems, it is not possible to implement offline bonuses for battles anytime soon. However, we are on track to implement them and will add them in a future update.)
- Added : Scientific Notation (Please go to setting window to switch it)
- Fixed : Challenge texts does not refresh.
- Fixed : the bug that reward upgrades don't apply when you reopen the game
We hope you continue to enjoy Idle Spiral! We would greatly appreciate it if you would post a review on Steam so that we can continually update it.
Also, please share the spirals you create with us at @photo-contest in our Discord! We will be hosting some events on @photo-contest in the future.
Changed files in this update