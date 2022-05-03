Update 0.60a

Hello everyone!

The game was updated with version 0.60a

This is the first of the few endgame patches I plan to add to the game, which will hopefully give a lot of repeatable endgame content for high-level players. Max level in open world is increased to 70, and I plan to increase it more with new content patches.

Expeditions

Expeditions is a new type of randomly generated events, that you can participate in. To start, you need to take new "Wars of the past" quest, which can be found near Explorers camp in the Golden Forest. During this quest you will be able to activate different expeditions all over the map, which will reward you with different loot. Expeditions respawn every two hours.

Runic forge

After you complete an expedition event, you will get a chest with loot, which will contain different runes. These runes can be used to improve your abilities in four different ways, and will allow you to progress your character and tune your build even more.

Armor painting and collectables

After beating expeditions you will also receive armor paint, that will allow you to change color schemes of your armor on special coloring tables, which can be found in Ertoron or near Explorers camp. Also you will get different fun collectables like pets or musical instruments that will give you different buffs.

New dungeon - Ancient Volflar Temple

After you complete enough expeditions, you will be able to access new endgame dungeon and get a new epic armor set for characters with a lot of companions

Thank you for your support!

Check out my youtube channel (I might post previews of new updates there, or might not):

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfMlahJzjpMeLrrfRvL05A

