We fixed some typos in the journal and subtitles. (This applies to new games/ if you haven't reach that part yet)
Removed the "actions will have consequences" notice top left. (It was there during development and we thought we had removed it but it seems it stayed at some points :( sorry for the confusion!)
Fixed [spoiler]Sally[/spoiler] not disappearing at the finale of the [spoiler]True[/spoiler] ending.
We added the option to invert your mouse controls.
We added "[Tab]" to new journal entry. In the top left notice.
Born Into Fear update for 3 May 2022
Update 1.0.7: Words are hard :(
