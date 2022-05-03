 Skip to content

Born Into Fear update for 3 May 2022

Update 1.0.7: Words are hard :(

Build 8667420

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • We fixed some typos in the journal and subtitles. (This applies to new games/ if you haven't reach that part yet)

  • Removed the "actions will have consequences" notice top left. (It was there during development and we thought we had removed it but it seems it stayed at some points :( sorry for the confusion!)

  • Fixed [spoiler]Sally[/spoiler] not disappearing at the finale of the [spoiler]True[/spoiler] ending.

  • We added the option to invert your mouse controls.

  • We added "[Tab]" to new journal entry. In the top left notice.

