The Nightmare Catcher update for 3 May 2022

Checkpoints now available

Share · View all patches · Build 8667177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, here's a quick update that enables checkpoints during main quests, these respawn your character on the last checkpoint reached, now available when you start a new game.

Thanks

