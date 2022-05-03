Build 87 Notes

BUGS
- Fixed invisible Vivian in various cutscenes
- Battle Rank will not display in non-battle scenes
- Updating formatting on Perk screen to avoid text cutoffs
- When reassigning perks, hover selection cursor no longer disappears
- Sihd Peak nullref/soft lock fixed
- Quests will not appear in log until you talk to that NPC at least once
- Intro to area exploration dialog plays at the right time (entering Tiny Ruins) as opposed to on world map
- Job screen now displays tab left/right controls at the bottom instead of fixed Q/E in the UI
- Empty white box no longer appears after collecting a treasure on a map with at least 2 contents
- Grammy quest can be completed properly
BALANCE
- Battle Rank now uses different methods for Hold vs. non-hold modes, multiplier for bosses
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Add lines and tile remover attacks now have a bit of extra wait & warning time while the attack is firing so you can tell what's going on
TEXT
- Removed extraneous P.Frog line about job active skills
- Removed extraneous Cancel text in footer after battles
- Added tab left/right mapping display in footers where relevant
Changed files in this update