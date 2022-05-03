 Skip to content

Flowstone Saga Playtest update for 3 May 2022

Build 87 Notes

Build 8666534 · Last edited by Wendy

BUGS

  • Fixed invisible Vivian in various cutscenes
  • Battle Rank will not display in non-battle scenes
  • Updating formatting on Perk screen to avoid text cutoffs
  • When reassigning perks, hover selection cursor no longer disappears
  • Sihd Peak nullref/soft lock fixed
  • Quests will not appear in log until you talk to that NPC at least once
  • Intro to area exploration dialog plays at the right time (entering Tiny Ruins) as opposed to on world map
  • Job screen now displays tab left/right controls at the bottom instead of fixed Q/E in the UI
  • Empty white box no longer appears after collecting a treasure on a map with at least 2 contents
  • Grammy quest can be completed properly

BALANCE

  • Battle Rank now uses different methods for Hold vs. non-hold modes, multiplier for bosses

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Add lines and tile remover attacks now have a bit of extra wait & warning time while the attack is firing so you can tell what's going on

TEXT

  • Removed extraneous P.Frog line about job active skills
  • Removed extraneous Cancel text in footer after battles
  • Added tab left/right mapping display in footers where relevant

