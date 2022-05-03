Scary Scorer Update & Ghoulish Games Announcement

Scary Scorer
- A new arcade game for Rapid Ryan's Arcade. This a new take on the firing frenzy minigame with a focus on table gimmicks from the upcoming Ghoulish Games DLC!
- Features a spinning Merry-Go-Round, circus tent teleporters & a brand new art style!
- 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard.
Visual Enhancements
- Rabbit Drop Targets have a new and improved death effect.
- Bush Rollover explosion effect has been greatly improved.
Others
- Tricky Trevor has been added to the character viewer.
Ghoulish Games
The very first DLC pack for Pinball Panic is officially announced! This will feature 2 new tables & 6 cosmetics! More details can be found here!
Changed files in this update