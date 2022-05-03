- Strengthen server protection;
- Correct some typos;
- Optimize novice teaching;
- Delete real estate income and increase the rich list (new gameplay);
- Optimize the balance of real estate;
- There will be compensation for the demolition of the building, depending on the time of building the building;
- The novice automatically creates an archive, and deletes the archive and automatically clears the name occupation;
- Increase the new crown warning notice;
- Minor confusion in modifying the potential of resumes;
- Increase the view of the winning bid results of the whole network;
建筑吧公司 update for 3 May 2022
update patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update