建筑吧公司 update for 3 May 2022

update patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Strengthen server protection;
  2. Correct some typos;
  3. Optimize novice teaching;
  4. Delete real estate income and increase the rich list (new gameplay);
  5. Optimize the balance of real estate;
  6. There will be compensation for the demolition of the building, depending on the time of building the building;
  7. The novice automatically creates an archive, and deletes the archive and automatically clears the name occupation;
  8. Increase the new crown warning notice;
  9. Minor confusion in modifying the potential of resumes;
  10. Increase the view of the winning bid results of the whole network;
