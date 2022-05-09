 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Rocket League update for 9 May 2022

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8666021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: Rocket League v2.15
Scheduled Release: 5/9/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Voice Chat

  • Voice Chat is now available to players on all platforms

    • With the release of v2.15, Voice Chat is on by default for all players
    • Voice Chat is fully cross-platform

  • Voice Chat options are Party Chat and Team Chat. You cannot speak with opposing teams in Voice Chat

  • When Voice Chat is enabled, you will see a Voice Channel tab (with a little headset icon) appear in your Friends List. You can join, leave or switch Voice Channels from this tab.

  • When you join a team in a match, you will be placed into a Team Voice Channel

  • When you join or form a party, you will be placed into a Party Voice Channel. This Channel shows everyone in your party that has Voice Chat enabled

  • Voice Chat settings can be found by going to Settings -> Chat -> Voice Chat Settings

    • Enable Voice Chat: Checked by default; uncheck the box to disable Voice Chat
    • [PC Only] Voice Chat Input Device: Select which microphone or other input device you want to use.
    • [PC Only] Voice Chat Output Device: Select which output (speakers, headphones, etc.) you want to use.
    • Push To Talk: Check this box to use an assigned key to enable your input device. You can change your binding under Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings -> Scroll down to Voice Chat (Push To Talk)
    • Preferred Voice Channel: Choose whether to default to Party Chat or Team Chat when both are available
    • Main Menu Notifications: Displays names of speaking players while in the Main Menu
    • Match Notifications: Displays names of speaking players while in a match
    • Text Chat Notifications: Displays notifications in text chat when players leave or join Voice Chat

  • You can adjust incoming Voice Chat volume under Settings -> Audio -> Voice Chat

BUG FIXES

  • Display of ping to game servers has been fixed
  • Fixed a visual bug with Spectator names in Private Matches
  • Fixed appearance of scoreboard from Spectator point of view in Private Matches
  • [PC Only] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field
  • Fixed a bug preventing the “LTM” badge from appearing on the Casual Playlist tile

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Voice Chat match notifications overlap Quick Chat options when they’re toggled on

For a complete list of Known Issues in Rocket League, go here!

Changed files in this update

TAGame Win Depot 252951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.