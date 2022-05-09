Rocket League Patch Notes v2.15

Version: Rocket League v2.15
Scheduled Release: 5/9/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Voice Chat
Voice Chat is now available to players on all platforms
- With the release of v2.15, Voice Chat is on by default for all players
- Voice Chat is fully cross-platform
Voice Chat options are Party Chat and Team Chat. You cannot speak with opposing teams in Voice Chat
When Voice Chat is enabled, you will see a Voice Channel tab (with a little headset icon) appear in your Friends List. You can join, leave or switch Voice Channels from this tab.
When you join a team in a match, you will be placed into a Team Voice Channel
When you join or form a party, you will be placed into a Party Voice Channel. This Channel shows everyone in your party that has Voice Chat enabled
Voice Chat settings can be found by going to Settings -> Chat -> Voice Chat Settings
- Enable Voice Chat: Checked by default; uncheck the box to disable Voice Chat
- [PC Only] Voice Chat Input Device: Select which microphone or other input device you want to use.
- [PC Only] Voice Chat Output Device: Select which output (speakers, headphones, etc.) you want to use.
- Push To Talk: Check this box to use an assigned key to enable your input device. You can change your binding under Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings -> Scroll down to Voice Chat (Push To Talk)
- Preferred Voice Channel: Choose whether to default to Party Chat or Team Chat when both are available
- Main Menu Notifications: Displays names of speaking players while in the Main Menu
- Match Notifications: Displays names of speaking players while in a match
- Text Chat Notifications: Displays notifications in text chat when players leave or join Voice Chat
You can adjust incoming Voice Chat volume under Settings -> Audio -> Voice Chat
BUG FIXES
- Display of ping to game servers has been fixed
- Fixed a visual bug with Spectator names in Private Matches
- Fixed appearance of scoreboard from Spectator point of view in Private Matches
- [PC Only] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field
- Fixed a bug preventing the “LTM” badge from appearing on the Casual Playlist tile
KNOWN ISSUES
- Voice Chat match notifications overlap Quick Chat options when they’re toggled on
For a complete list of Known Issues in Rocket League, go here!
