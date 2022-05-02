Update 0.5.2

This update includes the ability to scrap multiple salvaged items at once. Press and hold the salvage button to go into multi-salvage mode. Check boxes will appear next to all the items in the salvage and cargo lists. Check or uncheck the boxes with the A button, then press the X button to scrap all the selected items.
Other changes:
- Fixed: Some items were showing at the incorrect rarity in the salvage menu
- Changed the name of the Plasma Frag to the Plasma Field Dispersal Grenade
- PFDG time between shots and reload times increased
- Plasma Cannon now correctly leaves behind a plasma field on impact
Changed files in this update