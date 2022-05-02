 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Radio Free Europa update for 2 May 2022

Update 0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8666019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes the ability to scrap multiple salvaged items at once. Press and hold the salvage button to go into multi-salvage mode. Check boxes will appear next to all the items in the salvage and cargo lists. Check or uncheck the boxes with the A button, then press the X button to scrap all the selected items.

Other changes:

  • Fixed: Some items were showing at the incorrect rarity in the salvage menu
  • Changed the name of the Plasma Frag to the Plasma Field Dispersal Grenade
  • PFDG time between shots and reload times increased
  • Plasma Cannon now correctly leaves behind a plasma field on impact
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.