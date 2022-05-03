- Fixed Triffany talking to nobody when Floofty isn't around.
- Ensure Broken Tooth time trial flare is visible if quest active.
- Mothza Supreme tornados no longer turn black when Mothza Supreme is sauced.
- Improved Lollive and Tikkada Masala getting stuck carrying objects.
- Bugsnax frozen and punted by Scoopy Banoopy should properly be encased in ice instead of falling into a void.
- Added blocker to prevent Chandlo from trying to walk into the wall forever when he has to poop.
Bugsnax update for 3 May 2022
Update 2.0.64460
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugsnax Windows Depot 674141
- Loading history…
Bugsnax Content Depot 674142
- Loading history…
Bugsnax OSX Depot 674143
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update