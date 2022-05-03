 Skip to content

Bugsnax update for 3 May 2022

Update 2.0.64460

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Triffany talking to nobody when Floofty isn't around.
  • Ensure Broken Tooth time trial flare is visible if quest active.
  • Mothza Supreme tornados no longer turn black when Mothza Supreme is sauced.
  • Improved Lollive and Tikkada Masala getting stuck carrying objects.
  • Bugsnax frozen and punted by Scoopy Banoopy should properly be encased in ice instead of falling into a void.
  • Added blocker to prevent Chandlo from trying to walk into the wall forever when he has to poop.

